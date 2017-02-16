Miami Dolphins and Citi Host Touchdowns for Good Event with Jay Ajayi and Chef Timon Balloo

Submitted by Sydney Wade

This season, Citi and the Miami Dolphins teamed up to fight childhood hunger one touchdown at a time. Every time the Dolphins scored a touchdown during a home game, Citi donated enough for No Kid Hungry to provide 20,000 meals for kids in need across Miami-Dade County and the United States. Thanks to a strong season from the Miami Dolphins, Citi donated enough for No Kid Hungry to provide nearly half a million meals.

To celebrate the success of Touchdowns for Good, 30 kids who participate in local No Kid Hungry-supported programs were invited to spend the afternoon with Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi and Sugarcane Chef Timon Balloo. “I am extremely grateful to be a part of the Citi Touchdowns for Good program and help those in need right here at home and around the country,” Ajayi said. “Today, we were able to build upon the in-season success and show these kids the importance of staying active and eating healthy.”

To kick off the event, Ajayi and Dolphins alum Lousaka Polite led several football drills at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Following the on-field activities, the kids learned how to make a healthy yogurt parfait from Chef Balloo and No Kid Hungry Chef Ellen Damaschino. Each participant was then given the recipe and encouraged to make their own healthy snacks at home, using fresh fruits, granola and low-fat yogurt.

“Childhood hunger is a critical issue impacting one in four kids in Miami,” Citi Global Cards Senior Vice President Colleen Crawford said. “But through creative solutions, it’s a solvable issue, and we’re proud to have teamed up with the Dolphins and No Kid Hungry to make a real difference in the lives of children in this community.”