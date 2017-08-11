Brandon Doughty Leads the Way For the Miami Dolphins Preseason!

It’s been a very peculiar offseason for the Miami Dolphins.

After losing their franchise starting quarterback, the Dolphins had to reshuffle the deck. Ryan Tannehill, who’s in the prime of his career might be gone for the season so Miami had to go back to the drawing board.

Then came the news of the organization signing a former quarterback who oozed with potential in Jay Cutler. However, for as much as people anticipate Cutler’s first appearance in a Dolphins jersey, we all will have to wait until at least next preseason game to see him play.

The beauty of the preseason though, for a single game, it has nothing to do with the stars of the team. Instead all of our focus shifts to the other members of the roster. This preseason game was no different.

In spite of their terrible non-contact injury to Tannehill, the Miami Dolphins rallied in the preseason opener and played well against the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons. The fish won 23-20 inside of Sun Life Stadium.

For as much talk has surrounded the Dolphins quarterback situation, the team still has a lot of optimism.

Third-string quarterback Brandon Doughty continued to add fuel to the fire. Although it is high and very most unlikely that Doughty will take any snaps during the regular season, what Doughty did tonight was advertise that he might be able to fight for that backup quarterback position.

“{There was} a lot of energy {from} a lot of the guys…We have a lot of talent and a lot of jobs are up for grabs. Guys are out there competiting” said Cameron Wake.

In the intermediate future when beloved Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore eventually has to leave, Doughty looks like he could be well capable of holding the down the backup quarterback spot. Doughty in his limited time had a bit of uneven play but still performed well going 7-for-12 for 69 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It was his first career touchdown.

In spite of his one gaffe where he threw a haphazard interception, Doughty played decently. Not too much longer, Doughty threw a strike in the end zone to wide receiver Leonte Carroo. Earlier in the week leading up to the game Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase had high praise for his second-year receiver, and Carroo delivered.

“His game speed, or practice speed, in this case, has been light-years from last year. He’s very comfortable. You can see why we drafted him because he has strong hands, [he’s a] big guy, physical at the line of scrimmage. His quickness has gotten better. His releases have gotten better this year. He has a better feel of what defenses are trying to do and why they do it, and I think that that has helped him.”

The true calling that Miami should be feeling pretty iffy about their defense. They say that a chain is only as strong as their weakest link and Miami wasn’t too strong. The Falcons played efficiently on offense including a 1st quarter conversion that eventually turned into a later first quarter touchdown.

On another note, the night capped off a great day for a former Miami Central running back, DeVonta Freeman. Once again back in the city of Miami, Freeman is will be able to celebrate the night in style. Freeman started the game off. He caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan.

So that's why the Falcons made Devonta Freeman the highest-paid RB. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/pOAysJRu1f — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 10, 2017

Reported today, Freeman signed a contract extension with the Falcons. The new contract which cashes out to a five-year $41.25 million dollar extension to keep Freeman in Atlanta.

The extension makes him the highest-p aid running back in the NFL. The total stats for his 2016 season were 1,541 total yards and 13 total touchdowns. Ironically enough, he’s back in the city which he first fell in love with the game.

If the Falcons are to return to Super Bowl contention status, they will have to direly depend on their elusive and shifty third-year running back.

The good news is Miami, will not have to play them against Atlanta until mid October.