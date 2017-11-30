Miramar Cultural Trust hosts reception for Tuskegee Airmen in South Florida exhibition at the Ansin Family Gallery at Miramar Cultural Center

Submitted by Maria Pierson

The Miramar Trust recently hosted a reception for the “Soaring: The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen in South Florida” exhibition it is sponsoring in collaboration with Florida Memorial University’s Department of Aviation. The exhibition is on display from now through December 31 in the Ansin Family Gallery at the Miramar Cultural Center.

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, is curated by Miramar Trust board member Dr. Tameka Bradley-Hobbs and explores the history and continuing legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

“First and foremost, we thank Tameka for an amazing effort in curating this amazing exhibition,” said Linda Winkler, chair of the Miramar Cultural Trust. “The South Florida community might not be aware of the poignant stories they’ll read and the artwork they’ll see that conveys the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen in South Florida. I encourage everyone to visit this outstanding exhibition.”