More than 50 Democratic lawmakers now skipping Trump’s inauguration

Trump to enter office as most unpopular President in at least 40 years, poll finds

Congressman John Lewis and Florida lawmakers who will not attend Trump’s inauguration and dems-skip-inauguration.

A growing group of Democratic lawmakers will boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday to protest what they described as his alarming and divisive policies, foreign interference in his election and his criticism of civil rights icon John Lewis, a congressman from Georgia.

There are now more than 50 House Democrats — 53, at last count — who have declared that they will not attend the inauguration on Capitol Hill this week. The number rose sharply after Trump tweeted Saturday that Lewis (D) is “all talk, talk, talk” and should “finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities.”

Lewis, who sees Trump’s Nov. 8 win as illegitimate because of Russia’s alleged interference in the election, is best known for leading civil rights protests in the 1960s, including the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in which state troopers brutally attacked the crowd. Lewis will not attend the inauguration, he told NBC News in an interview for Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”

As of our press time this is the full list of those lawmakers who will not attend Trump’s inauguration: Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., Rep. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif., Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., Rep. GK Butterfield, D-N.C., Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H., Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y., Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.