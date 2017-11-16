A Message From Our Publisher

Motivated by commitment

Take care not to do your good deeds publicly or before men, in order to be seen by them; otherwise you will have no reward [[a]reserved for and awaiting you] with and from your Father Who is in heaven. Thus, whenever you give to the poor, do not blow a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites in the synagogues and in the streets like to do, that they may be [b]recognized and honored and praised by men. Truly I tell you, they have their reward [c]in full already. But when you give to charity, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing,

So that your deeds of charity may be in secret; and your Father Who sees in secret will reward you openly. Matthew 6:1-4 (AMP)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

How often do we feel like staying at home not wanting to be bothered by any outside influences – be it activities, people or commitments?

For me, this generally happens around the holidays when our schedules are so full of goings-on and time constraints are tighter than Indiana Jones’ hat band.

I know that I can be better at my time management proficiency and honestly hold fast to that which I selfishly enjoy by completely ignoring any inward compulsion that pushes me to lend a helping hand where needed.

When this internal turmoil begins to tussle inside of me, it causes more distress than the pleasure I would be getting from being selfishly involved in my own stuff, especially after I have sort-of given my commitment.

Sort-of given my commitment – that’s a bit of bewilderment in itself. No wonder I wrestle.

This battle weighs on me like the clash of the Titians in Greek Mythology. Somewhere along its disliking course I’m treated like the evil gorgon Medusa who is beheaded by the good-willed Perseus, the son of Zeus.

“And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” Over and over again this message from Matthew 25:40 reverberates in my inner most being as though my head was inside a hornets’ nest.

However irritated I would be, nothing moved me more than to reverse the roles of that person in need to me or my family.

How would I want my family to be treated in their moment of need?

Why not kick start the holiday season by pledging yourself to be motivated by the commitment to serve others?

“Lord you call me to stand and I done stood. Lord you call me to pray and I done prayed. Lord I done did what you have called me to do.” Rev. Earl Harris

Whatever the Lord has called you to do you will do it.