My Personal Tribute to Aretha Franklin

By Phillip Leno Wright, Sr. (Ph.D.)

I am a former member of the recording band with Aretha Franklin that is heard on Respect and many other recordings. I joined her recording band as guitarist along with the Late Cornell Dupree and the Late Jimmi Hendrix, and Chuck Rainy, bass player with the Late Band Leader King Curtis and the Kingpins with Cissy Houston and the Sweet Inspirations during 1968. On this day of August 28, 2018, I wish to express my Sadness and my condolences to the entire family of Aretha Franklin and other close friends. I will always keep in my heart and remember the anointed voice of Areatha Franklin in my spirit forever. I know you will keep on singing in Heaven. Rest in Peace Ree Ree.