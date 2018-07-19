NAACP Eula Johnson Freedom Fund Luncheon

Please join us for the NAACP Eula Johnson 2018 Freedom Fund Luncheon, Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the Signature Grand. This is our annual fundraiser for the Fort Lauderdale/Broward Branch.

The Eula Johnson Freedom Fund Luncheon is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward Branch. The theme for the event is Defeat Hate…VOTE!

This year our guest speaker the Honorable Aramis Ayala, Florida’s first Black State Attorney, will share her powerful story. We look forward to seeing our friends and members come out and support this important event. Sposorship and ad opportunities are also availabily.Learn more by contacting us at eulashouse@naacpftlbroward.org or (954) 764-7604.

Should you desire to pay by check. Please make checks payable to the NAACP Fort Lauderdale Branch and mail to: NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward Branch, 1100 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311