NAACP Florida State Conference condemns CFO Patronis’ actions to an African American clemency applicant about the number of children and number of mothers of his children

The NAACP Florida State Conference condemns the racially loaded questions and derogatory actions of CFO Jimmy Patronis.

FORT LAUDERDALE — The NAACP Florida State Conference condemns the conduct of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at a recent meeting of the State Clemency Board. CFO Patronis asked intrusive questions of an African-American clemency applicant’s regarding the number of children and number of different mothers to the children. CFO Patronis’s behavior emphasizes the need for automatic rights restoration and raises grave concerns about CFO Patronis’s fitness to participate in the clemency process.

“We are shocked that the State of Florida’s CFO had the audacity to ask personal questions of an African-American man that have no bearing on whether he should be able to fully participate in civic life. This intrusive line of questioning, laden with racial stereotypes, has no place in the executive clemency system,” says Adora Obi Nweze, who also serves as a member of the National Board of the NAACP. “This abuse of power highlights the urgent need for automatic rights restoration, as the NAACP will urge the public to support Amendment 4 in the fall elections. No one should endure humiliation in order to exercise the right to vote. The NAACP calls on other members of the State Clemency Board to publicly reprimand his actions.”