NASCAR selects top local talent from B-CU

Recently, the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP) welcomed its largest class since its inception in 2000. The 2018 NDIP class consists of more than 30 of the top students re-presenting Colleges and Universities across the country. Amongst those selected is Nealyn Lea, a native of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Lea is a recent graduate of Bethune-Cookman University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She is a former member of the National Association of Black Accountants and hopes to own a CPA firm in the future. She is utilizing her skill sets in the finance department at NASCAR and will continue her graduate studies in the MBA program at Florida International University in the Fall.

Each year, the highly-competitive, 10-week paid internship offers a select group of undergraduate and graduate multicultural students from diverse backgrounds a hands-on experience in the motorsports industry. Many of the internships have led to full-time employment with NASCAR and partnering organizations.