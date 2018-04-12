National Statuary Hall Campaign to launch at Mary McLeod Bethune Foundation-National Historic Landmark – students and alumni encouraged to participate

Dr. Ralph J. Bunche Photo credit: National Archives

Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) Board of Trustees and Interim President Hubert Grimes will launch a nationwide campaign to raise funds for completion of the Mary McLeod Bethune National Statuary Hall Campaign.

The event will take place on the site of the Mary McLeod Bethune Foundation-National Historic Landmark located at 640 Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Fla. on April 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. Opportunities will be provided for both alumni and students to be involved and participate in this historic project.

Moreover, the community is vital to this campaign, and all contributions of any amount are important and will be acknowledged.

Honorary fundraising chair-persons are B-CU Board of Trustees Nancy Lohman and Dr. Lucille O’Neal. For more information regarding the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Statuary Hall Campaign, contact Bethune-Cookman University’s Office of Legacy and Women’s Initiative at (386) 481-2374.