Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Papa Keith announces free People Matter Summer Music Fest as initiative to cease gun violence in Liberty City

MIAMI, FL – Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Papa Keith, in conjunction with 103.5 The Beat and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime, are proud to announce the return of Liberty City’s first historic music festival, People Matter Fest— a day celebrating life, unity, music, and non-violence within the community. The festival will take place on Saturday, June 16. The fest is free and open to the public. The event, in its entirety, will offer a day of fun, food, peace, and unity in the community. “This is a great opportunity for residents to get together to celebrate non-violence,” Commissioner Monestime said.

People Matter Fest is a vehicle from Papa Keith’s Papa Keith 4 People Matter or #PK4PM millennial movement and social media campaign. The fest will feature a multi-talented artist lineup with Miami’s top musical geniuses including Platinum Recording Artist Rick Ross, in addition to Sam Sneek, Kent Jones, Zoey Dollaz, City Girls, Mike Smiff, Baby Soulja, Billy Blue, Kiddo Marv, Brianna Perry, Young Breed, Quise, Scrilla, Shifta, Ray Anderson, Young Dred, Y.D., Hood Brat, Ferrari Fred and We Dem Zoes.

Attendees can also expect The Village, free haircuts, kids zone with water slides and bounce houses, battle of the DJs, South Florida’s most savory food vendors/food trucks, flag football with Bryan McKinney from the Miami Dolphins and father & son three-on-three basketball tournaments with Udonis Haslem from the Miami Heat.

A countywide 24 Hour Cease Fire Campaign will commence at 3:45 p.m. and end the following day at 3:45 p.m. on June 17. The Cease Fire Campaign aims to challenge Miami-Dade County residents to put the guns down for 24 hours. The campaign will kick off with Junkanoo bands.

“Last year we only focused on Liberty City,” said Papa Keith. “Not only did we accomplish our Ceasefire, but the police informed us that it lasted for weeks after and was their slowest reports on shot spotter for any summer. This year we are taking it a step further and calling for a Miami-Dade countywide cease fire.”