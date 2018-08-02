NBA players salute LeBron James for opening new school in Akron

NBA LeBron James has checked off just about every box when it comes to major accomplishments as a basketball player, but the MVPs and championship rings pale in comparison to what the new Lakers star did Monday afternoon.

“I know exactly what these 240 kids are going through,” James said in front of the new school. “I know the streets they walk. I know the trials and tribulations that they go through. I know the ups, the downs. I know everything that they dream about. I know all the nightmares that they have because I’ve been there.

“I know exactly what they’re going through. They’re the reason why this school is here today.”

The I Promise School, created through a partnership between James’ foundation and Akron Public Schools, will assist struggling students with a longer academic year (July through May) to help them catch up in specific areas, but what makes the educational institution truly special is how it supports families beyond the classroom.

Here are just a few services provided ( via Cleveland.com ):

Daily food pantry as well as breakfast, lunch and a snack each day for students

GED classes for parents and caregivers

Job placement assistance for parents and caregivers

Guaranteed four-year college scholarship for eligible students who graduate

James has quickly changed hundreds of lives, and future generations will feel the impact as the school expands in the next few years.

NBA players, including James’ close friends Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade, witnessed the opening of the school and offered their support for an incredible achievement.

By Jordan Greer @jordangreer42