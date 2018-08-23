NBC Links bring Cece Winans & Donnie Simpson to the 2018 Emerald Luncheon 

North Broward County Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is a non-profit organization committed to making a difference in the Broward community through unselfish leadership and performing as a compassionate champion of needed community services.

In furtherance of addressing overwhelming community need, North Broward County Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is pleased to present the Emerald Luncheon Friendraiser to be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 12 noon, at Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, Davie, Fla., 33317.

The afternoon will include a preevent reception for our sponsors and special guests featuring champagne, hors d’oeuvres and a meet-and-greet with award-winning singer/ songwriter/ author/actress, CeCe Winans and hosted by legendary radio/tv icon, Donnie Simpson.

All donations are tax deductible. Checks should be made payable to The Links Foundation, Inc., and mailed to North Broward County (FL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, P. O. Box 9023, Coral Springs, Fla., 33075.

Individual and/or group tickets are $100 .00 and may be purchased through www.PayPal.me/NorthBrowardLinks

Further information, email: info@northbrowardlinks.org or EmeraldLuncheonAds@gmail.com

We appreciate your support.