Never Forgotten

Bishop Samuel McCormick (January 17, 1938 – June 20, 2010) and his wife Dr. Queen McCormick.

Bishop Samuel McCormick was the first African American to serve as State Superintendent of the Regional Detention Center, Florida Correctional Department, co-founder of New Birth House of Prayer for all People and Founder of the South Florida Quartet Convention. In 1984, he complied with the voice of God and retired from his employment and embraced the commission to labor in the ministry on a full-time basis. He worked side by side with his wife and daughters at New Birth House of Prayer for all People, Inc. Proven and tested as a leader, Bishop was appointed Territorial Presiding Bishop of The Biblical House of God Church. During that time both Bishop McCormick and Dr. Queen McCormick continued to operate as pastor/co-pastor of McCormick’s Temple church in Pompano and New Birth House of Prayer for all people. In 1999, both churches merged into one.

As a gospel promoter, he treated it as a ministry by having administrative gifts and a willingness to serve others. Some of the artists he had sponsored include Shirley Caesar, The Gospel Keynotes, Slim and the Supreme Angels, The Williams Brothers, The Mighty Clouds of Joy, Commissioned, The Brooklyn Allstars, Dorothy Norwood, The Violinaires, Teddy Ruffin and the Gems, The Soul Stirrers,

The Sensational Nightingales, Swanee Quintet, and several others (many of whom he had to shelter and feed personally because of financial mistreatment of greedy and unsavory promoters). However, of the numerous artists he sponsored, The Jackson Southernaires captured his heart the most. The South Fla Quartet Convention is presenting A Father’s Day Celebration Concert in Memory of Bishop Samuel McCormick on June 17 at 7 p.m. featuring The Jackson Southernaires of Jackson Mississippi at New Birth House of Prayer for all People, 2300 N.W. 22 St., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Admission is free, but there will be an offering taken during the program. For more information, call (954) 739-7729.

He promoted them consistently for over 30 years. A special bond developed and evidence of the friendship will display their attachment as they will minister during the Celebration of Life service on this day.

Bishop McCormick was a man of great sacrifice and honor; he enjoyed promoting gospel, singing, and travelling with the Gospel Trotters. He diligently promoted his wife and daughters (Dr. Queen McCormick and the McCormick Sisters) throughout their music ministries. Because of his willingness to serve and his admiration for quartet singing, he and his wife formed the South Florida Quartet Convention. This organization seeks to assist dedicated gospel singers in developing talents while enhancing music ministries. Educational seminars, luncheons, tributes, and evening concerts are provided free to the community at large. He was also affiliated with the American Gospel Quartet Convention in Birmingham, Ala. (Dr. George & Dr. Jackie Stewart, founders).