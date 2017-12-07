New Mayor and Vice Mayor chosen in Broward County 2017 State of the County is ‘Excellent’

By Kimberly Maroe

BROWARD COUNTY, FL– Broward County officially has a new Mayor and Vice Mayor recently. Broward Commissioners voted for former Vice Mayor Beam Furr (District 6) to serve as Mayor and Commissioner Mark Bogen (District 2) to serve as Vice Mayor.

The Broward County Charter stipulates that Commissioners, elected from single member districts, vote annually in November for the position of Mayor and Vice Mayor.

Commissioner Barbara Sharief, who served as Mayor this past year, delivered the 2017 State of the County Address. She noted that the State of the County is “excellent,” with an unemployment rate of 3.3%, the lowest in more than a decade.

“I’m proud to report that our seaport, airport and tourism industry is thriving, a prime indicator of the economic strength we now enjoy. Our strategic planning and forethought is paying off. Our economy has turned the corner,” said Sharief. She also noted Broward County’s strength and resilience in overcoming the tragic shooting that took place at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and the impact of Hurricane Irma that struck the County this past year.

“This was not an easy time for our community, but we remained steadfast and resilient. We resolved to overcome and are better prepared to face future challenges, both small and of enormous magnitude,” said Sharief.

Mayor Beam Furr was surrounded by family and friends as he was sworn in to office by former Florida Attorney General Bob Butterworth. Capitalizing on his slogan of “Team Beam” he noted the year ahead will include the creation and approval of a long range transportation plan, teaming up with cities to develop a comprehensive solid waste disposal plan, teaming with the Broward Alliance to ensure that Broward is a talent hub with educational institutions from early child care through college, and teaming up with the private sector to finalize plans for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center hotel and airport and seaport master plans. “Perhaps most importantly, I want to team up with volunteers. Government can’t solve everything and shouldn’t be expected to. There are enormous reserves of generosity and good will in our community,” said Mayor Furr.

Mayor Furr was elected to the County Commission in 2014, representing the residents of District 6, which includes parts of Hollywood, Hallandale Beach and Pembroke Pines. He also served as a Hollywood City Commissioner for twelve years prior to serving on the County Commission. He was also a media specialist at Flanagan High School.

Vice Mayor Mark Bogen was elected in 2015 to represent residents living in Broward County’s District 2, which includes the cities of Coconut Creek, Margate and portions of Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs. He has been practicing law for 30 years and is the managing partner of the Bogen Law Group which focuses on the representation of condominium and homeowner associations big and small. He is also well known for his legal expertise in a variety of securities, consumer and antitrust class actions lawsuits.

“Thank you Mayor Sharief for doing a great job this past year. I look forward to working with Mayor Furr and everyone on the Commission,” said Vice Mayor Bogen.