New Passport Office opens in the Broward County Central Courthouse

New Passport Office opens Brenda Forman

By Byler E. and Arrieal Henry

“My mission is to make improvements in areas that need them and to make the office more user friendly through updated technology and a community relations campaign to inform our residents about the services that we offer.” This statement was made seven months ago immediately after Brenda Forman was elected as Broward County Clerk of the Courts.

Broward County’s first African-American Clerk and third one statewide, Forman is also the first woman to hold the position in Broward as well. Born in rural Alabama, and was raised by her Grandmother after her mother’s untimely death, Forman is making true to her mission.