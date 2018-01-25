New Pompano Beach Branch Library and Cultural Center is open

By Kimberly Maroe

Broward County Mayor Beam Furr and Commissioner Chip LaMarca joined Pompano Beach city officials today in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the official grand opening on the new Pompano Beach Branch Library.

“This library is architecturally unique, offering bright wide open spaces to read a book or study. There are fifty thousand items in this library including books, DVDs, CDs, computers, 3D printers and virtual reality gear. All are available to anyone with a Broward County library card,” noted Mayor Furr, who worked as a media specialist/librarian during the course of his career.

The new library portion of the two-story facility is 26,000-square-feet, approximately twice the size of the old Pompano Beach Branch Library, which closed in November 2017. The new library includes a multipurpose room, three tutoring rooms, one group study room, a conference room, a teen activity room, a storytelling/program room and a computer lab.

“This new library is an asset to the community and residents worked with the county and city to create a library that is beautifully designed and state of the art,” said Commissioner Chip LaMarca.

The library provides 63 computers, found in the public areas and in the Computer Center, along with WiFi throughout the building. A Teen Tech Studio, designed to encourage young adults to creatively explore digital media, will feature seven computers, a 3D printer, virtual reality gear, gaming consoles and video production technology.

“This is a great day in Pompano Beach as we open this new library. This is an iconic building in our city,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Lamar Fisher.

The new facility’s architect was Silva Architects, the design architect was Monica Ponce de Leon of MPdl Studio and OHL Building, Inc. was the managing general contractor. The library features Florida-themed public art by Gregg LeFevre.

The new library will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and will be closed on Sundays.