No Love, No Charity

Paul Lamar Hunter was born on October 16, 1970. He was born in Racine, Wis. He is the child of James Senior and Louise Hunter. He is the 19 child out of 21 natural children. He is the father of 4 children. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1990.

In 2005, he earned an Associate Degree in Supervisory Management from Gateway Technical College. In 2012, he became the first in his family to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Upper Iowa University.

He has been profiled in many national newspapers and magazines including Ebony magazine, AMPS magazine, Austin Fit magazine, The Chicago Defender, the National Examiner, Rolling Out magazine, The New Tri State Defender-Memphis, San Antonio Express, La Prensa, and Black Doctor.com.

National Publicity: “The Tavis Smiley Show”, “Tom Joyner Show”, “The Maggie Linton Show”, “The Armstrong Williams Show”, and “Johnnie O Gospel Show”. Television appearance includes numerous appearances on local television news and national television, FOX and Friends, the Morning Blend show-Wisconsin, Daytime@Nine, Local 24 ABC-Memphis, FOX 13 Memphis, and The Morning Blend show-Arizona.

Now he has a new book out – No Love, No Charity: The Success of the 19th Child is the riveting debut book by Paul Lamar Hunter. Though many would consider Hunter to be an unlikely candidate to become successful, this thrilling autobiographical account describes how he made it, despite overwhelming odds. As the 19 child of 21, his troubled life traversed the perils of poverty, neglect, dysfunction, and even deaths.

Hunter describes what it was like growing up in the shadows of a famous yet detached mother whose affections were focused on the homeless shelter that she founded.

Though the shelter was supposed to be a haven for the downtrodden, it was actually the breeding ground for dysfunction and despondency. De-spite Hunter’s misfortunes and failures, his determined spirit and his unshakeable faith lifted him above the fray to become the first in his family to graduate from college.

Now moving full-speed ahead, Hunter is living proof that neither limits nor lineage determine the quality of one’s life—but faith, fortitude, and determination do.