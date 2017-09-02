We not only want to preserve our history; we deserve to direct our future

A man will not be established by wickedness, but the root of the righteous will not be moved.. Proverbs 12:3 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It is extremely difficult to talk about corrupt politicians and people who belong to organizations that hide behind “Trojan Horses” that they use to dismantle communities of color when we see places literally underwater from the forces of nature, causing officials to call for residents to evacuate low-lying areas.

“They need to get out. Get to higher ground in Angleton,” the county seat”, said Matt Sebesta, the chief administrator of Brazoria County as he urged residents of the Columbia Lakes neighborhood to leave.

We are praying for the people of Houston and the sur-rounding areas that they be protected and strengthen as God’s will is done.

The people in the path of rising waters had to leave because of a natural disaster; residents in the historic Sistrunk area will have to leave because of a manmade disaster-gentrification.

On last Tuesday night, 8-22-17, we lost the vote (4-1) to save a valuable part of our legacy and history, thus opening the flood gates to gentrification. As if having raw sewage dumped into our neighborhood streets because of poor infrastructure wasn’t enough! But to humiliate and disrespect us even more, now the city has given over $10 million to tear down the Mizell Center for the YMCA.

There are several things throughout history that have galvanized communities all over the world. And the one cause that stands out the most is the need for survival.

Our historical survival is on the brink of being regulated to mere photos on the inside of a building that is proposed to replace the history of the Mizell Center that sits on blood-stained grounds.

These grounds once housed the first and only hospital that allowed Black people to receive the services that saved lives and allowed lives to be brought into this world.

We cannot allow lies, misrepresentations and threats or the promise of false favors to prevent us from stopping this move of gentrification from taking place.

It’s a sad day when people in position of authority benefit from ill-gotten gains by taking land, the soil of which contains blood from the people who fought to give our Black leaders life, and now they use and misrepresent the truth to take this land from us.

Thank you to all of the citizens who supported this call to stop the tearing down of our History along with Congressman Alcee Hastings, State Representative Patricia Williams, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Dean Transtalis and Ministers Henry E. Green, Mt. Hermon AME; Dr. Marcus D. Davidson, New Mt. Olive Baptist; Ricky Scott, New Hope Baptist; Dr. Simon Osunlana, St. John UMC and Cal Hopkins, Williams Memorial, CME.

Where are our other Black leaders on this issue? Senators, State Representatives, Commissioners and former leaders – where are you! Where are our leaders?

To our leaders: It’s not where you stand in times of comfort; it’s what you stand against in time of need! Where are you? It may appear that we have lost the battle; however, we can win the war at the ballot box! We can VOTE you out of hiding!!

We will not let you forget.

We not only want to preserve our history; we deserve to direct our future!” #SistrunkStrong

‘Dear God, Your word tells us that we should pray ye one for another. It did not tell us to separate who we should pray for. I pray in the name of Jesus for all those who are adversely affected by the storms of life created both naturally and those caused my man. May the comfort of God see us through. In Jesus’ name Amen.

GOD IS IN CONTROL OF ALL STORMS