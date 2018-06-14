NWFWC-DHS Alumni scholarship award ceremony

By Janice Hayes

Northwest Federated Woman’s Club of Broward County, Inc. (NWFWC) hosted its annual scholarship awards ceremony on June 10, 2018. The scholarship awards program was started by the NWFWC many decades ago. Scholarship presentation in the early years were given to winners of pageants featuring youth from the local community.

The NWFWC official scholarship presentation programs began in 2013. Later, in 2016, the Dillard High School (DHS) Alumni members of the Class of 1964 and 1968 joined in co-sponsoring the first annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony held at the NWFWC. The joint efforts of the NWFWC and the DHS Alumni members have provided over 30 high school seniors with scholarships totaling over $25,000. In addition, they have continued to provide supplemental support to the students while attending college until graduation.

“I know the value of scholarships. I would not have been able to go to college without the scholarships I received in 1962 from the Deltas for $250 and from the UNCF for $300 toward my tuition at Johnson C. Smith University,” said Mary Lesesne, the NWFWC scholarship chairperson.

Currently, the NWFWC solicits applications from the six High Schools within the closest proximity to the club’s location: Boyd Anderson, Dillard, Fort Lauderdale, Piper, Plantation and Stranahan. This year the NWFWC awarded six scholarships and the DHS Alumni awarded six scholarships.

“I know that in America, Black youth are perceived and stereotyped as uneducated, un-motivated and unlikely to succeed. They say it’s because we don’t have a positive male role model in our homes. I reject that negative stereotypical dialog being promulgated by those who know so little of about us. My father has been actively involved in my life since birth. I strive for knowledge and I value education. I am going to finish college. And, I will be a successful role model for other Black youth,” declared Anthony Dohman, one of the scholarship recipients. Anthony will be attending Howard University.

Barika Williams, the BRACE Advisor for Plantation High School, gave remarks, encouraging the students to continue to apply for scholarship while they’re in college. She has worked diligently with the students to ensure that they had assistance in completing financial aid and scholarship applications.

The DHS Alumni class of 1964 awarded three scholarships presented by their class president Verdis Howard. The DHS Alumni class of 1968 also awarded three scholarships. A few students received dual scholarships from both the DHS Alumni and the NWFWC. All the students expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the scholarships they received. Scholarship recipients: Kiara Archer, Arbreonnia Boyd, Kimberly Civil, Alexis Dixon, Anthony Dohman, Josianne Jean-Baptiste, Nadia Patterson, Teanna Reese, Kayla Sajous, Kye Sims and Keithoro Smith.

The parents and other family members of the students were in attendance as the students received their awards. The NWFWC Scholarship Committee and members of the club in attendance included Addie Owens, immediate past president, Marguerite Austin, Towana Bonaparte, Pat Casterlow, Patricia Jones, current president, Mary Lesesne, Julia McElvy, Laurie Morgan, Almena Roberts, Mary Russ-Milligan, Olivia Vans and Annette Walters. Members and officers of the DHS Alumni class of 1964 and 1968 were also in attendance for the awards ceremony. “I am happy that we were able to help these young people on their journey to achieving their dreams. I know they will make a valuable contribution to society someday,” said Joyce McIntyre, the historian for the DHS Alumni class of 1964.

The NWFWC and the DHS Alumni class of 1964 and 1968 plan to continue to provide scholarship and assistance to deserving students to help them further their education. The cost of attending college can be daunting for most families. Scholarships are crucial for bridging the gap between the increasing cost of tuition and what a family can afford to pay out of pocket. For more information contact the NWFWC at nwwomansclub@bellsouth.net or (954) 730-3442.