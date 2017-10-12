October 2017: The Hastings Monthly Report

Dear Friend, Words cannot express the shock and sorrow I feel following the horrific mass shooting near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones, to those wounded, and with the people of Las Vegas.

Just last year, our nation witnessed what was at the time the worst mass shooting in our history. It is beyond tragic that we are once again confronted by the unspeakable evil of mass shootings in America. It is un-fathomable that we continue to set new benchmarks for the “worst mass shooting” in our nation’s history.

More than 33,000 people will die from gun violence this year. The overwhelming majority of these Americans never garner “breaking news” headlines. It is past time for Congress to act to stem the tide of gun violence in America once and for all.

I am pleased to announce the launch of my new, mobile-friendly website. My website is a direct line to my office. Whether it is to request assistance with a federal agency, order a flag, or find out where I stand on the important issues facing Congress, I am here to listen.

