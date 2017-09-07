OIC of South Florida ‘Dances Through The Decades’ to celebrate 15 years of service to youths and adults in the South Florida community

OAKLAND PARK, FL – On Aug. 26, 2017 OIC of South Florida (OIC-SFL) transformed the Grand Ballroom at The Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club in Hallandale Beach to host 300 guests at their 15th Anniversary Jazz Gala and Dinner Fundraiser. Guests were treated to the musical stylings of world renowned Jazz vocalist Nicole Henry and her quartet, who provided the perfect ambience for the celebratory evening. Throughout the cocktail hour, guests enjoyed bidding on unique items at our “Notes of Change” Silent Auction while acclaimed saxophonist Jon Saxx entertained.

OIC-SFL is a community-based not-for-profit organization that works consistently with the underserved within the South Florida community to provide workforce development, education and training that prepares individuals —youth and adults alike— for the world of work.

The occasion was organized to raise funds to aid the organization to further spread their mission work and also, to recognize five honorees who have played a key role in the life of OIC-SFL. Newton Sanon – who has served as President and CEO for the past 16 years addressed his guests saying, “It has been an honor to serve the community and it brings me great satisfaction to know that we are able to help people change their lives by promoting economic self-sufficiency through education, vocational skills training and jobs, which provides them and their families with greater stability. We help make their circumstances better for them and their families.”

George Allen – OIC Board Chair highlighted OIC-SFL’s journey from three staff to over 90 employees and its growth from an annual budget of $125,000 to over $8 million which he had a front row seat to having served in his capacity for 13 years.

The distinguished honorees for the evening were Mason Jackson, President & CEO, CareerSource Broward with “The OIC Golden Record A-ward” for Distinguished Partnership for having awarded their very first contract and consistent partnership throughout the years; American Ambulance Services with “The OIC Distinguished Employer Award” for Employer Partnership (Regional CEO, Charles Maymon accepting award) having employed several persons from the OIC program most notably Quinton Washington who was awarded with “The OIC Distinguished Alumni Award” for Professional Achievement. Mr. Washington was able to successfully transition from the criminal jus-tice system and re-enter society to become a productive member serving now as a Critical Care Paramedic at American Ambulance Services for 10 years. In Maymon’s thank you, he announced American Ambulance’s commitment to further strengthen and expand its over 10 year relationship with OIC of South Florida by awarding 30 scholarships to train new Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

Also recognized was Christopher Dorsey, Director, Dillard Center for The Arts Jazz Ensemble “The OIC Golden Record Award” for the Preservation of Jazz and Jazz Education and finally, Daniela Embrack, OIC Youth Alumni “The OIC Notes of Change” Youth Leadership Award for her work as a Youth Leader in one of OIC’s cornerstone programs – Project PAUSE.

Event organizer Arlene Connelly, Director of Communications & Strategic Partnerships for OIC stated, “The event honored those who paved the way for OIC to be established, celebrated our accomplishments to date and re-cognize the collaborative com-munity commitment needed as we forge ahead to expand our capacity to serve more.”

For more information on the work of OIC or to contribute to their efforts in the form of partnerships or donations, visit their website at www.oicsfl.org or call their offices at (954)563-3535.