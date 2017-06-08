Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas makes surprise appearance at Miami mall

Olympic gold medalist and gymnast Gabby Douglas appeared out of the blue and did a floor exercise routine in the center court of the Aventura Mall June 1, 2017.

The floor exercise was part of a shoot for an AT&T social media ad campaign. The campaign is an extension of AT&T’s “Terms & Conditions” TV ad campaign with Mark Wahlberg, the theme being “your entertainment on your terms.” The social media campaign will create real-life scenarios where people can see what “entertainment on your terms” means.

At 16, Douglas made history when she became the 1st African American to win gold in the women’s individual all-around event. She also won gold medals for the U.S. in the team competitions at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.