On Dec. 16, 2017 approximately 500 students from 47 elementary and K-8 chapters in Miami-Dade County Public Schools

frederick-wilsonOn Dec. 16, 2017 approximately 500 students from 47 elementary and K-8 chapters in Miami-Dade County Public Schools were in attendance at a holiday celebration with 5000 Role Models at Jungle Island. Senator Dwight Bullard made a special appearance as “Santa Claus,” along with mascots Billy the Marlin and Florida International University’s Roary, who participated in a dance off with several of the youth. This is Jungle Island’s 11th consecutive year hosting 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project for their annual Christmas affair, where students convene for a memorable two days in the park. Top photo: Frederica Wilson is joined by several “Role Model” students, T.D. from the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Heat’s Burnie. Bottom photo, l to r: Rebeccah Tutz (animal specialist), Jungle Island’s Managing Director Christopher Gould, Rep. Frederica Wilson and Shanika Mitchell (animal specialist).

