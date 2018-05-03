OneUnited Bank announces three city book giveaways for the ‘I Got Bank’ Urban Youth Financial Literacy Contest

Miami, Boston and Los Angeles

Boston, MASS. — One-United Bank, the nation’s largest Black bank, is proud to announce its 8th Annual “I Got Bank!” Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account for the best essays and the best art projects that represent the “I Got Bank!” theme. In conjunction, OneUnited Bank President & Owner Teri Williams, who is also the author of I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money (Beckham), will be giving away signed copies of her book on the following dates and cities. Refreshments will be served.

BOOK GIVEAWAYS

Miami: Saturday, May 5, 2018, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Liberty City Branch, 3275 N.W. 79 St., Miami, Fla. 33142.

Boston: Saturday May 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grove Hall Branch, 648 Warren St., Dorchester, Mass, 02121.

Los Angeles: Saturday June 9, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crenshaw Branch, 3683 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif. 90016.

Parents from the Miami, Boston and Los Angeles areas and surrounding communities should attend the free book giveaway, meet and greet with Teri Williams, President & Owner of OneUnited Bank, and learn more about the 8th Annual I Got Bank Essay & Art Contest and the #BankBlack MOVEment.

In a nationwide search for the best and brightest, kids between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by Friday, June 15, 2018. The Bank will choose ten winners and award a $1,000 OneUnited Bank savings account by Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. For more information about the official contest rules, visit: www.oneunited.com/book.