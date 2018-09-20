OneUnited Bank President and BB&T Regional President will receive top honors at the BOMA Awards

MIAMI, FL – The Black Owned Media Alliance is excited to announce the 2018 BOMA Awards. The BOMA awards was established to honor agencies, businesses, and individuals who make a positive impact in the South Florida Black community. This year the ceremony will be on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Miami Airport, 5101 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami, Fla., 33126.

The top honors for 2018 will go to Teri Williams, President of OneUnited Bank and Tony Coley, Regional President South Florida of BB&T Bank. They will both be honored for their commitment to go above and beyond the call to support and advocate for equality in the media and support for the South Florida Black community. They will receive the BOMA Champion of the Year Award.

As President of OneUnited Bank, the largest Black owned bank in the country, Teri Williams is responsible for the implementation of the Bank’s strategic initiatives, as well as the day to day operations of the bank, including all retail branches, marketing, compliance, lending, information technology, customer support, legal, and human resources.

Tony Coley was named Regional President of BB&T Central Florida in April 2012. Prior to this promotion, Tony was the City Executive for BB&T Broward County and President & CEO of Colonial Bank South Florida. Tony is a graduate of the University of Miami, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Tony was a starting linebacker on the University of Miami football team.

Bernadette Morris, Founder and chairman of Sonshine Communications, a full-service public relations, marketing and advertising agency, will receive the BOMA Icon of the Year Award.

Publix will receive the BOMA Advocate of the Year Award. The mission at Publix is to be the premier quality food retailer in the world. Publix has five commitments:

Island TV will receive the BOMA Legend of the Year Award. Island TV is now a 24-hour network, broadcasting 24/7 in Florida, the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Martinique, Guadeloupe, St Lucia, and Haiti! Programs are produced in either English, Creole, or French, making us a very versatile and inclusive station.

Sandy Walker, publisher of The Gospel Truth, will receive the BOMA Vanguard of the Year Award. The Gospel Truth publishing company takes great pride in creating re-sources that impart uplifting information to readers. The Gospel Truth magazine is a publication that churches identify as “their magazine” and actively distribute it to their members.

Peter Webley, publisher of Caribbean Today, will receive the BOMA Visionary of the Year Award. Webley launch-ed Caribbean Today News Magazine in 1989 providing news and features with local and regional correspondents as well as international wire news services.

The BOMA Luminary of the Year Award goes to Dr. E. Lance McCarthy. Dr. E. Lance McCarthy is a nationally recognized Faith Based Economist and Investment Advisor, with a specialty in urban development.

The remaining category ballots for the 2018 nominees for the BOMA Awards are:

Marketing Firm of the Year Award – Circle of One Marketing, Hip Rock Star Advertising, Marketing & Communications, and Stephanie Creates

PR Firm of the Year Award – Freeze Frame Marketing, Harris PR, and Sophia Nelson

Advertising Agency of the Year Award – CCOM Group Inc., Media Counselors, and WOW Factor.

Black Advertisement Agency of the Year Award – Circle of One Marketing, Hip Rock Star Advertising, Marketing & Communications, and Mosaic.

Best Communicator of the Year TV Award – Calibe Thompson (Blondie Ras Productions, Inc.), Jeremy “Chaos” Hannah (Video Mix), and Patrick Eliancy (Island TV)

Best Communicator of the Year Radio Award – Eddie Edwards (Riddins Marketing), Henry Crespo (The Development Firm), and Lynda Harris (Financial).

Best Communicator of the Year Print Award – Andrea Robinson (The Miami Times), Gordon Williams (Caribbean Today), and Russel Motley (MIA Media Group).

Best Communicator of the Year Digital Award – Courtney Mckenzie Newell (Crown Public Relations), Peter Bailey (NiteCap), and Tracy Timberlake (Timberlake Ventures).

Best Social Media Communicator of the Year Award – Andre Kay (Sociallybuzz), LaShannon Petit (PRPL), and LaToya Stirrup.

Photo/Video Journalist of the Year Award – Adrian Freeman, Andre Williams, and David Muir.

BOMA Rising Star Award – Arri Henry (The Westside Gazette), Juanita Bethel Jones (Jali Creatives), and Kiana Clark (Forward Public Relations).