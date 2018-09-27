Our History Deserves The Adventures

Since the inception of modern media, certain narratives have consistently been promoted and only a handful of individuals receive positive recognition publicly. Our mission is to correct this imbalance and give the little guy and gal an opportunity to express themselves. We are determined to give those who deserve a platform an opportunity to control their narrative and share their story.

Our Heroes of Broward initiative will exclusively focus on acknowledging the unsung heroes of our community. From the schoolteachers that spend extra hours and extra money out of their own pockets to provide their students an atmosphere that is conducive for learning. To the childhood friend who opened the doors to their home without hesitation to raise someone else’s child. We feel an obligation to identify and praise these remarkable people. These are our Heroes and here are their stories.

About five years ago I dived into African studies and I’ve been swimming in it ever since. Uncovering the rich yet hidden history of Africans across the diaspora led to the founding of Village Life FL, Inc. I believe as Marcus Garvey once said, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” Using culture & history coupled with creativity & fun our 501C3 non-profit organization at every turn seeks to unify our community. I am passionate about tackling the negative images that we see of ourselves on every news medium day in and day out while disseminating the knowledge of our dissent from royalty. Our Girl Talk, Saturday School Classes and the annual OURstory Fashion Show & Cultural Expo projects have been so rewarding to develop and a joy for each member of the community that has been involved. With the help of our supporters we plan to continue the growth of our organization while expanding our reach in the empowerment of our youth.