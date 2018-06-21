President Clinton speaks in Fort Lauderdale

By Don Valentine

President Bill Clinton made a stop last Tuesday, on his national press tour, at the Broward Performing Arts Center. It was to promote his book “The President is Missing”, co-written with the world’s bestselling author James Patterson. It marks the first time a President has collaborated with a well-known novelist on a work of fiction.

The result is an intriguing one-of-a-kind thriller filled with details only a President could know and offers the kind of suspense only James Patterson can deliver.

During the address President Clinton gave praise to the Stoneman Douglas students. He said, “Those kids did something I could never get people to do, get them motivated to vote!”

In addition to pushing the agenda of the book, President Clinton used his known charismatic charm to reflect on the Russian interference in the preface election. “We need to be very careful to not let this foreign encroachment happen again.”