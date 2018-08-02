Publix Super Markets Charities hosts LittleBig GlamSlam Fashion Show raises $67K for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

(Photo credit Kara Starzyk)

By Cindy Schutt

Publix Supermarkets Charities’ Little Big GlamSlam Fashion Show – a fabulous evening of fun, fashion, glamour and glitz – raised $67,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s BankUnited Legacy Scholarship Fund, which offers higher education and vocational opportunities for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ kids.

Models competed for “Woman on the Verge” and “Man on the Edge” top honors by fundraising for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Diana Hanford, account director for Pierson Grant Public Relations, was proclaimed “Woman on the Verge, and “Man on the Edge” winner was Derek Cooper, vice president of government and regulatory affairs for the Florida region of Comcast.

“We’re so grateful to all of the community leaders – especially our winners Diana Hanford and Derek Cooper, who fabulously rocked the runway raise funds for scholarships for the at-risk children we serve,” said Ana M. Cedeño, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.

Emceed by a WPLG Local 10 reporter and co-chaired by Traci Miller and Cindy Schutt, the event featured a full runway fashion show in front of an audience of 200-plus fashionistas at the Bahia Mar Beach Resort Fort Lauderdale Beach. Volunteer models included: Myra Camino, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s National Big of the Year; Derek Cooper, Comcast; Margaret Delmont, Magnify Fund; Greg Haile, Broward College, Diana Hanford, Pierson Grant Public Relations; Anthony Hill, Florida Panthers Hockey Club; Traci Miller, Miller Construction Company; Rajeev Nasta, self-employed; Erika Royal, Holland & Knight; Laura Tarvainen, BBX Capital; Chad Van Horn, Esq., Van Horn Law Group; Greg Smith, QTego; Marlene Williams; and Michelle Young, Weston Hills Country Club. The adult models walked with Little Brothers and Sisters, aged 7 to 17. About a dozen members of the talented “Heroes of Hip Hop” youth dance troupe provided an amazing, energetic performance between runway walks.

“We had exceptional corporate support this year with title sponsor Publix Super Markets Charities and legacy sponsor-ship partner BankUnited taking the lead,” added Cedeño.

In addition to Publix Super Markets Charities and Bank-United, sponsors include: Adrianna Papell, Bahia Mar Beach Resort Fort Lauderdale Beach, BBX Capital, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Broward College, Cindy Schutt PR, Comcast, Cubavera, Loudmouth, Memorial Healthcare System, Men’s Wearhouse, Miller Construction Company, Servepro, Sixth Star Entertainment, Universal Studios and Victoria Duke Beauty.