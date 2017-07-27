To our readers, in the article titled: “Fighting the Black HIV/AIDS Epidemic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.” there was a glaring incorrect caption placed under the photo. The caption read: “Almost half of the Black population in Fort Lauderdale has been diagnosed with HIV. ”This is totally incorrect. We contacted the author of the article, Ms. Tamara E. Holmes as well as the Florida Department of Health in Broward County and Black AIDS Institute’s President Phil Wilson to bring this to their attention. The article was rewritten and corrected; however, we here at the Westside Gazette Newspaper did one of the most unthinkable things you can imagine – we neglected to change the correction. Please forgive us for any hardship that our actions might have caused.

Thank You

Yours in the struggle,

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Publisher