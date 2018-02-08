Reginald F. Lewis, First Black $Billion Dollar Dealmaker — New documentary to be broadcast in February, Black History Month

By BlackNews.com

Nationwide — WNET has announced the television premiere of Pioneers: Reginald F. Lewis and the Making of a Billion Dollar Empire. The documentary chronicles the life and legacy of business pioneer, philanthropist and titan Reginald F. Lewis. Lewis, a Harvard Law School graduate, who rose to prominence as a lawyer, financier, and leader of the global food company TLC Beatrice International.

Lewis was the first African American ever to close an over-seas billion dollar leveraged buyout deal. He acquired an unprecedented global conglomerate of 64 companies in 31 countries, and paved the way for future entrepreneurs and Black leaders through his life’s work until his untimely death at age 50.

“Reginald Lewis is a pioneer because he executed a $1 billion buyout of Beatrice International Foods. No one had done anything of that size – Black nor white. He’s the first African American to do an overseas buyout,” says Mrs. Loida Lewis, wife of Reginald F. Lewis. Additional high praise from Kenneth Chenault, Chairman and CEO of American Express notes, “There is no doubt that Reginald Lewis’ success paved the way for me, and many others and I think that really is the test and demonstration of real leadership.”

Discover the legacy and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reginald F. Lewis’ historic billion dollar deal by watching Pioneers: Reginald F. Lewis and the Making of a Billion Dollar Empire on these PBS affiliates:

* Friday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. WLIW21

* Sunday, Feb.18, 7:30 p.m. THIRTEEN

* Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. NJTV

* Streams nationally at thirteen.org and on THIRTEEN Explore OTT apps beginning Friday,