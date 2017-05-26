Rescue me PLEASE!

Lord, how long wilt thou look on? Rescue my soul from their destructions, my darling from the lions. Psalm 35:17

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

How difficult it must be to tread water weight down in an armored suit made of iron.

Struggling sometimes just to survive from our own self-imprisonments, let alone; the woes of this economy and under the current president can feel just as suffocating and the fight just as futile.

Being a minority business owner in general and a Black newspaper business owner in particular, we know firsthand the severity of wondering “which way to go.”

I feel for those who would succumb and throw in the towel after reading many of the newspaper articles and news programs following the antics of 45, seeing our world unravel on television reporting adversity after adversity.

How devastating it must be to lose your job, then your home and stumble into the emergency room to find out what you thought was a stomach ache in actually is a cancerous tumor the size of a baseball, coupled with ‘no insurance’.

It is believed and stated that desperate times bring about desperate measures. I need help to understand what kind of desperation leads to the immoral conduct of suppose to be young teenagers, allegedly, inflicting so much pain on a young child, then killing him and leaving his body in the back seat of the car they stole?

This child victim just happened to be sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car as she stepped inside the store. Crimes involving young people of this magnitude use to be rare and unbelievable. Now to be caught up in a crime as horrific as this seems to be common place.

Unemployment, foreclosures, no health insurance, HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes; one seems to be systemic of the other.

What do you do?

Maybe I don’t really understand being broke, busted and destitute, but I have known what it meant to be lost, confused and afraid.

I have realized that after the devastation of forest fires, the vegetation that returns is healthier, and no matter how awesome the picture, you can’t hit a homerun unless you get in the batter’s box.

How much worst can it get? Ask the man who has seen the splendor and majesty of a sunset and now, in the genesis of blindness, he can’t.

When you feel like you have gotten to the point where things are the most horrendous for you, go off and find someone who is just a little bit deeper in the pits. Wait on them, serve them, encourage them and while doing so you will forget about your condition.

When we are caught up in rescuing, our plight is no longer our concern. The focus is not on our storm but on bringing somebody else through theirs.

To know the might of your anchor, you must endure the power of the storm.

“And he saith unto them, Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith? Then he arose, and rebuked the winds and the sea; and there was a great calm.”

Matthew 8:26 (KJV)

“Dear God, help me to know how strong You are and not to give in to the weakness that is in me without You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

“Though the winds may blow and the waters may rise, my hope for security lies far beyond the skies.”

— Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

THERE IS NO PERIL THAT GOD CAN’T SAVE YOU FROM