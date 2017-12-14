Retired Educator feeds the community with books

“Philanthropy in its most practical, yet sustainable, form”

FORT WORTH, TX — Dr. Lynda Jones-Mubarak, a retired special education teacher, facilitator, and U.S. Army veteran has formed an alliance with Community Food Bank in Fort Worth, Texas. This alliance was forged in an effort to end hunger in the North Texas region. Community Food Bank’s mission serves to fight hunger by providing food, education, and resources to hungry families in a dignified, personal and timely manner. They operate as a food pantry and as a food bank without zip code restrictions. As a longtime supporter of the food bank and other community based organizations, Dr. Mubarak saw fit to donate 15% of all proceeds from her newly published children’s book entitled Carver Park to Community Food Bank.

Carver Park is an area that was designated for African Americans when segregation prevailed as law and as a dominant force in social life in Waco, Texas. Dr. Mubarak recounts her times in Carver Park and gives readers a perspective of one child who found the vibrancy of life through the harshness of society’s circumstances during that time. The storyline affirms that choice people in our lives provide us with the knowledge and support needed to learn, survive, and progress during a time of great social unrest and historical change, similar to what many marginalized communities may be facing today.

What is especially important about the collaboration between Dr. Mubarak and Community Food Bank is the subtle reminder that one person can make a difference, even in the most modest of ways. Being a champion of early literacy initiatives and tackling hunger in the community in which one lives is a true blueprint for happier, safer, and more vibrant communities.

More information about the Community Food Bank and the partnership with Dr. Lynda Jones-Mubarak can be found at www.food-bank.org. Carver Park is available for purchase at www.melaninorigins.com/books/.