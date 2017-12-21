Q & A: What Does Reverend Deal Say?

‘Revelation in Greek is ‘Apokalypsis’ means to ‘unveil’

Question: What is the Book of Revelation? Why isn’t it preached often?

Answer: The Book of Revelation is the last book written in the New Testament of the Bible. Revelation in Koine Greek is ‘Apokalypsis’ which means to unveil or unveiling’. Revelation is the study of Eschatology. Eschatology is the last things, particularly centering on the event known as the Second Coming of Christ. The author of the Book of Revelation is the Apostle John. John is identified as the oldest and the only living Apostle when this book was written. John was imprisoned on the island of Patmos by the Roman Emperor, Domitian for preaching the testimony of Jesus Christ. John was known as the ‘Revelator’ was 90 years old when he wrote of Book of Revelation. The book was written in A. D. 95 (A.D. is a Latin Phrase on the Gregorian calendar). John was caught up’ in the Spirit on the Lord’s Day. Being caught up’ in the Spirit of the Lord meant that John had a prophetic vision beyond the church age.

I believe that the primary reasons why the Book of Revelation is not being preached is because of (1) the lack of spiritual knowledge and (2) afraid to speak the truth. John was ‘caught up in the spirit’ indicates that certain symbols and allegories written were for the elect’ or spiritual minded people. If you’re not spiritual minded or elected to preach you are lost. Everyone who claims to be a preacher wasn’t call to preach. One can have all the preaching degrees or can be the best “jackleg” preacher in the business, but that doesn’t mean that you were called to preach. So, when articulating “the seven lampstands and the seven stars’ you need help from the Holy Ghost. Amen. In other cases some ministries will not speak the truth. The truth will cause a decline in membership or a separation from the essential core that keeps the church together. We feel that the Sunday morning sermon should be about the fascination, the glory and majesty of God. In some cases this might be true, but please remember that we must experience Jesus suffering before we can experience His glory. The truth will cause a conviction to do things according to the Word of God. Preachers speak the truth. John 8:32 says; and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free’.

Reverend Deal is the senior pastor at Every Christian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Rev Deal can be reached at the Westside Gazette, 745 NW Seventh Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, 33311, or by email at david.deal55@gmail.com