You Are Here: Home » Advice » The ride that changed one man’s life

The ride that changed one man’s life

Posted by: Posted date: July 11, 2017 In: Advice, community, Lifestyles, Video, WHATS TWEETIN | comment : 0

A bike riders: Qua along with some of the celebrity bike riders.
By Yolonda Bell
Meet Niquá “Qua” Jones. The 46-year-old, native of Atlanta, GA., has participated in a 713-mile bike ride from Atlanta to Miami, Fla. For two years in a row. The journey, which started off as a challenge by his brother, music producer Polow Da Don to one of their artists, Vivian Vega, was one that Quá also accepted. Quá, also an outstanding songwriter and producer in his own right, had been discouraged by the music industry and was at a point in his life where he needed a spiritual rejuvenation.
thewestsidegazette.com

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    babybtc@gmail.com'

    Number of Entries : 682

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top