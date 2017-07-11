The ride that changed one man’s life

A bike riders: Qua along with some of the celebrity bike riders.

By Yolonda Bell

Meet Niquá “Qua” Jones. The 46-year-old, native of Atlanta, GA., has participated in a 713-mile bike ride from Atlanta to Miami, Fla. For two years in a row. The journey, which started off as a challenge by his brother, music producer Polow Da Don to one of their artists, Vivian Vega, was one that Quá also accepted. Quá, also an outstanding songwriter and producer in his own right, had been discouraged by the music industry and was at a point in his life where he needed a spiritual rejuvenation.

