Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home

ANDERSON

Funeral services for the late Shirley J Anderson – 78 were held September 15 at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church with Rev. Henry E. Green, Jr. officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens – Central.

RICKETTS

Funeral services for the late Florette Ivilee Ricketts were held September 15 at Shrine Of Light Chapel with Pastor Ansel Aikens officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn South Cemetery-Mausoleum.

SHULER

Funeral services for the late Frances Skinner Shuler – 87 were held September 15 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens – Central.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Joe Nathan Williams – 60 were held September 15 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor James Ray officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central).

FRAZIER

Funeral services for the late Dean Wesley Frazier – 54 were held August 25 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Ray officiating.

SAULSBY

Funeral services for the late Sylvester Sauls-by – 69 were held September 1 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling officiating.

WALKER

Funeral services for the late Sister Wanda Rose Zelle Walker – 56 were held September 1 at New Birth House of Prayer For All People. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

BLAIR

Funeral services for the late Hattie Ruth Blair – 74 were held September 8 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Min. Henry Ward officiating.

DAVIS

Funeral services for the late Jeremy Marcus Davis – 27 were held August 11 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Robert C. Stanley officiating.

DUPREE

Funeral services for the late L.P. Dupree, Jr. – 69 were held August 11 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy English officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

LAMBERT

Funeral services for the late Henry Louis “Dump” Lambert III- 67 were held August 11 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Pastor Lenard Ward officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.