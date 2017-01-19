Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

FREEMAN

Funeral services for the late Charlie Mae Freeman – 85 were held Jan. 7 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



GRADDY

Funeral services for the late Johnie Graddy, Jr. – 77 were held Jan. 7 at Brown’s Temple F.B.H. Church with Rev. Dr. Henry L. Brown, Jr. officiating. Interment: Pompano Beach Cemetery.



MOSLEY

Funeral services for the late Bernice Mosley – 95 were held Jan. 6 at Mount Hermon AME Church with Rev. Henry E. Green, Jr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



PARKER

Funeral services for the late Edward “Eddie” Leon Parker – 66 were held Jan. 7 at Holy Tabernacle United Church of God with Pastor James Larrimore officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

REESE

Funeral services for the late Esther Lee Reese – 89 were held Jan. 7 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home with Ivan McDonald officiating.

BATTISTE

Funeral services for the late Albert Washington Battiste – 79 were held Jan. 14 at Roy Mizell and Kurtz Worship Center with Pastor Delroy McFarlane & Elder Rupert batiste officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

BROWN

Funeral services for the late Calvin Brown – 72 were held Jan. 14 at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale with Lester Johnson officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (Central), Fla.

GREEN

Funeral services for the late Rachel Green – 84 were held Jan. 13 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Johnny G. Williams officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fla.



LARAMORE

Funeral services for the late Lady Brenda E. Laramore – 64 were held Jan. 14 at Holy Tabernacle United Church of God, Fla with Pastor Clyde Stokes, officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

MCLEOD

Funeral services for the late Trazell Devon McLeod – 20 were held Jan. 14 at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Ray officiating. Interment: Lauderdale Memorial Park.



RENWICK

Funeral services for the late Nelzie Patterson Swaby Renwick – 94 were held Jan. 15 at Eliathan Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Noel Rose officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

WALKE R

Funeral services for the late Ellen Dunlap Walker – 83 were held Jan. 14 at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Bishop C.E. Glover officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.