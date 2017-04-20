You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Posted by: Posted date: April 20, 2017 In: Obituaries | comment : 0

MIZELLWALKERWALKER
Funeral services for the late Carolyn Lynn Walker – 72 were held April 15 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

MIZELLWALTERSWALTERS
Funeral services for the late Hattie Louise Walters – 97 were held April 15 at St. John United Methodist Church with Pastor Rev. Dr. Simon Osunlana officiating. Interment: Forest lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

 

 
MIZELLWILLIAMSWILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Ronald Williams – 75 were held April 15 at Community Church of God with Rev. Dr. James Eubanks officiating. Interment: Dade Memorial Park.

