Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

WALKER

Funeral services for the late Carolyn Lynn Walker – 72 were held April 15 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

WALTERS

Funeral services for the late Hattie Louise Walters – 97 were held April 15 at St. John United Methodist Church with Pastor Rev. Dr. Simon Osunlana officiating. Interment: Forest lawn Memorial Gardens Central.



WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Ronald Williams – 75 were held April 15 at Community Church of God with Rev. Dr. James Eubanks officiating. Interment: Dade Memorial Park.