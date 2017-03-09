Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Services

BROWN

Funeral services for the late Daisy M. Garoin Brown – 73 were held Feb. 18 at Williams Memorial CME Church with Rev. Calvin Hopkins officiating. Interment: South Florida VA National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla.

BULTER

Funeral services for the late Bertha Lee Bulter – 92 were held Feb. 18 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

NESBIT

Funeral services for the late Ruby Louise Hunter-Nesbitt – 79 were held Feb. 18 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

SENATUS

Funeral services for the late Fredalice Senatus – 79 were held Feb. 18 at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Elder Corey Thomas officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Robert Logan Williams II – 25 were held Feb. 18 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

HANKERSON

Funeral services for the late Elijah Hanker-son, Jr., – 29 were held Feb. 25 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Rev. W.J. Gaskins officiating.



MOBLEY

Funeral services for the late Edith Doe-Mobley – 87 were held Feb. 25 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Thomas S. Hachett officiating.

THOMAS

Funeral services for the late Essie Mae Thomas – 92 were held Feb. 25 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr., officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

ANSLEY

Funeral services for the late Paul Eugene Ansley – 62 were held March 4 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens –Central.

CHANCE

Funeral services for the late Ernest Lee Chance – 69 were held March 4 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Rev. James C. Watson officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



GRESHAM

Funeral services for the late Pastor Rosetta Gresham – 82 were held March 4 at New Birth House of Prayer for All People with Elder Washington officiating. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

MAYE

Funeral services for the late Leroy Maye, Sr. – 57 were held March 6 at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Delores Staten officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

MOORE

Funeral services for the late Elizabeth Moore –91 were held March 4 at New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church with Bishop Samuel McNeece officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.