Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Services

GILES

Funeral services for the late Pastor Michael Lee Giles – 56 were held March 11 at Agape Worship Center with Prophet Bishop Darnell Mack officiating.

HANKERSON

Funeral services for the late Willie Edward “Billy” Hankerson – 77 were held March 11 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fla.

SPENCE

Funeral services for the late Tonia Tiara Spence – 19 were held March 11 at New Golden Heights Church of Christ with Dr. W.F. Washington officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.