SASEBO, Japan — Capt. Jeffrey Ward (c), commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) and representatives of the ship’s Heritage Committee, participate in a cake cutting following an African American/Black History Month celebration on the ship’s mess decks. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)