A Message From Our Publisher

Seasons Greetings from the staff and family of the Westside Gazette

“For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6 (NKJ)

When we take all things into consideration, we are truly blessed. With whatever portion of health, strength and mental ability, we should accept it as a gift.

The expectation of Christmas and the joys that surround the day should not be taken for granted;` as a matter of fact, no day should.

With the dawning of each new day, new blessings are ushered in. Even though sometimes we cannot see the wealth associated with the day because we are inundated with the struggles of surviving; we forget that the Word says: “If I were hungry I would not tell you, for the world is mine, and all that is in it.” Psalm 50:12 (NIV)

We the staff and family of the Westside Gazette would like to remind you that: “From the fullness of His grace we have all received one blessing after another,” John 1:16 (NIV) and for that i itself is blessing enough and worthy to be grateful and to give Him praise.

None of us knows what tomorrow will bring, but we should know who will bring tomorrow. May God’s grace and mercy continue to clothe you with His riches of good health, great family, and loving friends. His daily Bread encompasses all; forgiveness and the comfort is in His Will.

Merry Christmas and God’s Will be accepted by all!!!

“For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

Luke 2:11 (NKJV)