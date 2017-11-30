A Message From Our Publisher

If seeing is believing one may ask, “Where is God?”

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” Matthew 5:8 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Hello brothers and sisters and to all who are reading this article. Even though I cannot see you, I will know that there are those who have because they will tell me. Knowing God is there with some similarities, He will tell you.

Believe it or not, as difficult as it may seem with all that is occurring today, aside from Donald John Trump, there are a lot more devastations occurring other than what we see on a daily basis.

Some of the national and World news story headlines could read like these: The US Suffered Its Deadliest Ever Mass Shooting; The Internet Disgraced Itself Trying To Politicize The Vegas Killings; Colombia’s Largest Remaining Rebel Group Called A Truce; Terrorism Returned To France And Canada; Sexual Misconduct By Members Of The Government To Include Acts Of Pedophilia; The World May Be Headed To World War III; The World Is Burning UP-Ozone Layer Fading; Globe Warming No Joke; Can You Believe- It Category Five Hurricanes Becoming Normal and United States President Donald John Trump and His Entire Family Kicked Out Of The White House For Treason.

This is not the first time in the history of the world that things have seem so dismal. Can you imagine an entire island being blown completely out of the water- can you say Krakatoa! Krakatoa was a volcano (1883) estimated to have killed over 36,000. The eruption spewed so much dust into the atmosphere that it cooled the entire globe by an average of 2.1 ºF. Data from the Business Insider.

Yes, the devastation of our most recent storms was really bad; however, in 1970 the Bhola Cyclone, a tropical storm that struck East Pakistan and West Bengal, India with winds of 115 mph killed between 300,000 and 500,000 people. In the death toll were 100,000 fishermen in the aftermath of that cyclone. The large storm surge overcame the area, wiping out several villages.

We are overwhelmed by the stigma of HIV/AIDS. How do you think the people who suffered from leprosy felt? They had to live secluded in some cases on islands by themselves away from loved ones out of public view.

The great Preacher mentioned in the Book of Ecclesiastes 1:9 says: “What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun. interpretation: there is nothing new under the sun.”

When we feel loss, disappointed and rejected, remember the same God that brings life in the form of babies is the same God that puts the wrinkles in the faces of our elders and is the same God that offers a Peace that passes All Understanding; even though you can’t see Him you feel and see His effects.

“The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit” (John 3:8).

Today when you feel the wind and see the sun, allow them to witness to you of God’s Power, Magnificence and His Awesomeness that was reveled through His Son.

Dear God in the name of Jesus, as we feel your blessings, remind us that we see You when we feel your blessings. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

GOD IS IN EVERY THING EVEN WHEN YOU CAN’T SEE