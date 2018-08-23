Senator Perry E. Thurston, Jr. and Mayor Elect Ken Thurston hosted the 7th Annual Back to School Free Haircut Event — Senator Perry E. Thurston, Jr. (D-Fort Lauderdale) and Mayor Elect Ken Thurston (Lauderhill) held their 7th Annual Back to School Free Haircut Event this past Monday, August 13th, 2018. Hosted by Gold Cutz Barbershop, 207 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla 33312. The fresh cut increases the children’s confidence before the first day of school. The event was a success; over 100 young boys received new haircuts on Monday, August 13th taking the first step in preparations for their first day of school. While the children and parents waited, Broward Health provided free health screenings and school supplies. The event was educational and rewarding for the community. Senator Thurston and Mayor Elect Thurston hope that this not only kickstarts the school year, but it leaves a lasting impact on the kids, parents, and community.

Be Sociable, Share!









