Servants of the Lord serve their community

By Mya M. Carr,

Westside Gazette Intern

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Mount Olivet Seventh-day Adventist Church(Fort Lauderdale) 649 N.W. 15 Way Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and its members host a community service event that served their surrounding community and people in need.

The organization offered a place to shower, a warm plate of food(or several), clothes and even hygiene products for the less fortunate.

Pastor Lucious Hall says “… sometimes people are just a missed check away from being homeless and we want to help anyway we can.”

The members of the church realize it’s easy to lose what you have but want to bring God’s hope to their community.

“I hope that it will help with their body, mind and soul,” said Patrice Sanders, one member of the church.

The church doesn’t stop here. Every Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m., they host a weekly com-munity outreach event. Welcome help and outside contributions are accepted.

Call the church at (954) 463-4517 or fax (954) 463-4524