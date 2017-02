Shirley Thimothee-Paul MSN, RN

Why do I sleep?

But to be caressed by the souls of the Kings and Queens of yesterday, to be replenished in mind and body so that my eyes can SEE my path and purpose.

Why do I wake?

But to fulfill that purpose covered by the light of God, unburdened by the fear of man and obstacle of the guided SHEEP.

Walk good, those that have awakened with two eyes plus one.

Your purpose is divine and can only be quashed by you.