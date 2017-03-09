South Florida Author and Professor’s novel featured on CBS’s Mentoring Matters show

By William A. Hobbs

MIAMI, FL – The CBS show Mentoring Matters recently featured a segment on the novel North of the Grove, a smart, unique and tough tale of how the flawed and selfish can still make a difference through mentorship.

The exposure raises awareness about the story’s message for its author, professor and novelist William Ashanti Hobbs, who wants the book in middle schools, high schools and libraries throughout South Florida, where the story is set.

The Miami-Dade school board has included North of the Grove as part of their curriculum.

Hobbs earned a doctorate in creative writing from Florida State University and has taught the discipline at the collegiate level for eleven years. The novel has garnered glowing reviews on amazon.com.

Professor Hobbs seeks to make a full-feature film from the story.

The book is also available on KINDLE.