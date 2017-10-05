Stephanie Evans releases her second book for kids

Fort Lauderdale’s very own author, Stephanie Evans, is determined to help the next generation break barriers by promoting self love and embracing individual differences. Her second book, When Bow Looked in the Mirror, does just that. The narrative captures the very moment when an infant, Bow, sees her reflection in the mirror for the first time. Bow is intrigued by what she sees. Her mother is right by her side to help her identify and embrace her unique features. “When Bow Looks in the Mirror” is available for purchase at Amazon.com and Authorhouse.com. For more information, visit StephanieEvansBooksforKids.com .



