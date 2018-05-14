Stop the Gun Violence Fool 2k18/ DippedinDenim

The weekend of March 31, 2018 a local artist by the name of Markeven Williams had a Non profitable silent art auction / fashion show titled “Stop The Gun Violence Fool” at The Lab Miami to raise money for a charity called Guitars over Guns which is an organization that work towards cleaning out the guns in the community. We all wore red to represent the lives of the ones we lost to senseless gun violence as well as the survivors. We had guest speakers who are survivors of gun violence as well as relatives of those who lost their lives to gun violence to come out and share their stories. The fashion segment featured brands such as mine which is Dipped In Denim and another by the name of Dsawdenim. We made red pieces for our models to wear to pay homage to those victims and survivors. The show also included speakers from the Miami Dade police department as well as local artist, vocalist, and a silent auction in which all proceeds from the auction went to Guns over Guitars as well. The event was an overall success Markeven did an amazing job and I look forward to next years.

