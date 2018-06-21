Strong Black Man
By Mildred Keeve
Look at our strong Black men!
Behold the rich color of their skin
Some have ruled great great nations
Others have chosen other vocations
Watch our Black Men as they stride
Demonstrating strong Black Pride!!
Muscles tout, eyes straight ahead
Following paths where others led.
Warriors ready for the fight
While trying to improve their plight
They can build, lead, play and fly
Ever reaching for the sky.
For our children they are examples
Let no one dare their efforts trample
I’ve said before and will again
Be proud of our strong Black Men!!