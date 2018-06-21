Strong Black Man

By Mildred Keeve

Look at our strong Black men!

Behold the rich color of their skin

Some have ruled great great nations

Others have chosen other vocations

Watch our Black Men as they stride

Demonstrating strong Black Pride!!

Muscles tout, eyes straight ahead

Following paths where others led.

Warriors ready for the fight

While trying to improve their plight

They can build, lead, play and fly

Ever reaching for the sky.

For our children they are examples

Let no one dare their efforts trample

I’ve said before and will again

Be proud of our strong Black Men!!